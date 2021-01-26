Resurgent Out of Home looks forward to 2021

Tuesday, 26 January, 2021 - 13:26

The Out of Home Media Association Aotearoa (OOHMAA) is pleased to report strong revenue quarterly growth in Q4 2020, up 49% on Q3, with members noting the strong momentum continuing into 2021.

Substantial growth in both digital and non-digital formats have helped to deliver a the Q4 result. Digital revenue reports a 70% share in Q4 vs. the yearly quarterly average of 65% of 2020, highlighting the value of its immediacy and reach capabilities in a challenging market.

Nielsen's media ad spend for Q3 highlights the categories driving this growth with increased spending year on year; Foodstuffs, computers, government, insurance, gardening, and home improvements.

The Standard Media Index (SMI) reported Out of Home data in November; revenue for the month was flat year on year for the first time since the lockdown in March.

The Out of Home Media Association of Aotearoa (OOHMAA) has reported net media revenue is down by -32% year on year, posting $97.1 million.

Natasha O'Connor, OOHMAA General Manager, says "Out of Home was impacted especially hard by the pandemic; however, while the impact of COVID is still being felt, Q4 results, forward bookings, and data from trusted sources indicate that we are on a positive trajectory for 2021," said O'Connor.