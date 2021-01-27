Senior leadership appointments at SkyCity Entertainment Group

Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 - 09:14

SkyCity Entertainment Group (SkyCity) has announced three internal appointments to its senior leadership team.

Michael Ahearne, CEO SkyCity Entertainment Group, says he has spent the past two months reviewing the skills and experience needed to lead SkyCity through its next phase.

Callum Mallett has been appointed Chief Operating Officer New Zealand, taking on operating responsibility for the New Zealand businesses and day-to-day operations of SkyCity Auckland. Mr Mallett has held a number of senior roles at SkyCity, including General Manager SkyCity Darwin and General Manager SkyCity Auckland Hotels, Convention Centre and Sky Tower, and is currently Executive General Manager Hospitality at SkyCity Auckland. In his current role, Mr Mallett facilitated the recently opened All Blacks Experience and Weta Unleashed attractions at SkyCity Auckland and Emirates Team New Zealand partnership.

David Christian, currently General Manager SkyCity Adelaide, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer Australia and will continue to lead the Adelaide property which has recently unveiled its spectacular A$330 million expansion including the luxury Eos by SkyCity hotel and refurbished facilities in the iconic Adelaide Railway Station. Mr Christian has held leadership roles at our Auckland, Hamilton and Darwin properties during his career with SkyCity.

Matthew Ballesty, currently Executive General Manager Gaming, has been appointed Chief Casino Officer and will be responsible for managing the casino operations at SkyCity’s largest property in Auckland and providing strategic direction on all gaming products across the SkyCity Entertainment Group.

These three appointments are effective 1 February 2021.

"It is significant that at SkyCity we have the depth of talent to fill these three critical senior leadership roles from within our business. I am confident that Callum, David and Matt, will make strong contributions as senior leaders to SkyCity moving forward," said Mr Ahearne.