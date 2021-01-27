The Hello Cup saves 200 million tampons and pads from landfill

Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 - 12:22

KIWI-MADE menstrual cup brand The Hello Cup has reached a huge menstrual milestone - it’s saved more than 200 million single-use sanitary items from landfills and waterways across the globe.

The achievement marks a great start to 2021 for the company, which has also just received B Corp accreditation, making it one of just 3762 companies globally to obtain the social and environmental endorsement.

The Hello Cup was founded in 2017 by two best friends - registered nurse Mary Bond and journalist Robyn McLean - who say they’re "incredibly proud" to have reached the 200 million milestone.

"Each Hello Cup is the equivalent of over 2,000 tampons or pads," says Robyn. "Single-use period products generate an astounding amount of waste and that’s something we need to address - especially when our customers tell us that reusables are far more comfortable and convenient."

People are often surprised to hear that most tampons and pads take at least 500 years to break down due to the fact they contain micro plastics, Robyn says. "The first tampon ever used is still somewhere on our planet trying to disintegrate, which is pretty horrific to me, as is the fact that some marine life mistake plastic-ridden tampons for food. We can do better."

The brand's next goal is to have saved 1 billion single-use products from landfill by 2025, and Mary says they're well on the path to get there. "For a young company, it’s very cool to have stockists and customers all of the world. Our brand awareness internationally is really high which is pretty awesome for a small Kiwi start-up."

International retailers include Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters. From March this year, Hello Cups will be stocked nationwide in Countdown supermarkets.

Robyn says the company hopes the upcoming roll-out of free period products in New Zealand schools will include reusables in the future. "It’s amazing to see the issue being addressed, but we’d love the Government to look at adding menstrual cups and period underwear to allow students to make sustainable choices too."

She adds that issuing reusables to school students would save the Government a huge amount of money. "They’d only needed to supply one cup to each student to last their entire secondary schooling. Our Government could lead the way in educating the next generation about the benefits of period reusables and how easy they are to use. Menstrual cups are a great option for students because they hold more so require less changing, and can be worn while swimming or playing sport."

For more information about The Hello Cup’s range, Kiwi founders and history, please visit www.thehellocup.com.