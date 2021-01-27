18 Willis to bring everyday indulgence to Wellington’s Golden Mile

Wednesday, 27 January, 2021 - 16:59

To inner-city workers’ delight, a new lunchtime destination at 18 Willis Street will open its doors this Thursday 28 January.

As part of the large-scale redevelopment of what used to be known as the Grand Arcade precinct, 18 Willis Street is the first of three interconnecting towers to undergo a stunning transformation.

With an already stalwart retail offering, 18 Willis has been given a major facelift turning the first and second floors into a new dining and retail precinct with unexpected attention to every detail.

On offer is some of Wellington’s favourite (and award-winning) lunchtime eateries in a glass annexe providing a light-filled space and views to dine or relax the hours away.

In the mix is Viva Mexico, Puro Chile, Where’s Charlie, Noodle Plus, Golden Girl and Satay Me plus new concepts from King Sushi and Saffron.

To complete the package is a convenient assortment of services including a City Fitness gym, Tiny Voices childcare centre, Laser Clinics and Wildflower Florists.

Architecture by Designgroup Stapleton Elliott features a spacious, comfortable and inspiring environment with the texture and character that’s resonant of a Wellington life.

The branding created by Akin, probably best known for their work on Auckland’s Britomart precinct, is slick but not pretentious. Street art from some amazing local artists gives the space an urban feel that suits its location and creates a vibe that upscale, but not uptight.

The office tower above has undergone an enormous transformation with seismic strengthening and modernisation completed in late 2020. The first new office occupants have already made 18 Willis their home and more floors will be released to the market from July 2021.

18 Willis is an extraordinary space for the most ordinary, everyday use. Open to the public on 28 January 2021.

The property is managed by Colliers International’s Real Estate Management team.