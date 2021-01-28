Maori economy thriving and diverse - research

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 09:27

The MÄori economy is increasingly diverse and opportunities remain for it to continue growing and reach its full potential, a report produced by Te PÅ«tea Matua - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand in partnership with Business and Economic Research Ltd (BERL) concluded.

Released today, Te Åhanga MÄori provides a richer picture of the MÄori economy, including asset holdings, business and employment as of 2018 - not long before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are proud to work with Te PÅ«tea Matua in producing this major report on the MÄori economy. Te Åhanga MÄori encompasses activity and enterprise additional to, and far beyond, Treaty settlements, and more and more is an engine of growth in the economy of Aotearoa" says BERL Chief Economist, Hillmarè Schulze.

Among the many key findings of Te Åhanga MÄori are:

The MÄori population and labour force are growing more rapidly than the general population and it is projected to be a rising proportion of the future workforce;

The MÄori economy’s asset base is now $68.7 billion in value;

Since 2013 MÄori businesses activity has increased in a range of industries, including construction, retail trade, and services such as information media; and

Access to capital is a barrier for MÄori businesses.

The research will form the basis for ongoing engagement over the coming years as Te PÅ«tea Matua, looks to better understand the perspective of the MÄori economy, including the diversity, drivers, challenges and opportunities; with a view to incorporating more closely into its core decision-making.

"We are committed at Te PÅ«tea Matua to follow through on the findings of this report - to develop a better knowledge of the MÄori economy; to see how it could influence the impact of our policies and how our policies affect Te Åhanga MÄori in return; and to be part of ongoing korero among the public sector to better partner with MÄori," says Assistant Governor/General Manager Economics, Financial Markets and Banking, Christian Hawkesby.

More generally, Te Åhanga MÄori is a tool for MÄori, iwi, central and local government agencies to use in creating policies and approaches with and for MÄori and the future of Aotearoa New Zealand.

"We hope this report will help decision-makers in the public, private and community sectors to be empowered to make sound, collaborative decisions to ensure that MÄori and all New Zealanders prosper into the future," says Mr Hawkesby.

"The work on this report shows us that MÄori contributions to the economy of Aotearoa are multi-faceted. MÄori engage in economic activity both in and out of the labour force and there is more to learn and understand about the rich and many roles MÄori play in our economy."

MÄ te rongo ka mÅhio, mÄ te mÅhio ka mÄrama, mÄ te mÄrama ka mÄtau, mÄ te mÄtau ka ora. - Through information comes awareness, through awareness comes understanding, through understanding comes knowledge, through knowledge comes life and wellbeing.