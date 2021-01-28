New 2degrees sponsorship is 'no joke'

Thursday, 28 January, 2021 - 12:12

28 January 2021 - 2degrees has teamed up with the country’s largest improvised comedy theatre company - Covert Theatre - to find New Zealand’s funniest office as part of a new sponsorship deal.

Over the next two weeks, workplace teams across Auckland will be encouraged to rally their co-workers - the quick-witted, pun-loving, clowns and comeback queens - to sign-up for a chance to take part in the ultimate comedy clash.

Participating teams will receive four 90-minute coaching sessions from experienced teachers and seasoned performers at their place of work, before going head-to-head with other businesses in a series of heats before the grand finale on Wednesday 14 April.

Improv comedy involves working collaboratively in teams to make up comedy skits on the spot - so no two shows are ever the same. The drama technique is used across many TV classics, such as Whose Line is it Anyway?.

Wade Jackson, Artistic Director at Covert Theatre, believes the 2degrees Great NZ Office Comedy Clash has come at the perfect time.

"Improvised theatre is completely different to stand-up comedy as it relies heavily on connection and collaboration. We saw the impact that last year’s events had on mental health and wellbeing, and now more than ever, people need fun and laughter in their lives, especially at work. Improv, improves creativity, confidence and fosters a resilient mindset - a perfect combination of skills as we move through 2021," says Wade.

"One of the best things about this competition is that it brings together two classic Kiwi traits, our keen sense of humour and our love of a friendly competition. I’m really excited to see the diversity of entries from many sectors and businesses."

2degrees is celebrating its growing business portfolio with the addition of Covert Theatre to kick start the New Year; and with a strong investment in workplace culture themselves, the telco said the partnership was a natural fit.

"The workplace environment is constantly evolving, and our business customers have seen first-hand how much can change in a short time. While working from home has many benefits, it also comes with a risk of employees feeling disconnected from one another. Improv relies heavily on building smart connections, something which we’re pretty good at helping our business customers with, so it seemed like a no-brainer!

"This partnership with Covert Theatre not only brings more laughter to the workplace, but it’s an opportunity for colleagues to reconnect and build critical team and collaboration skills," says Andrew Fairgray, Chief Business Officer at 2degrees.

"Culture is an important part of who we are at 2degrees. We, like many other businesses, have encouraged work flexibility over the last 12 months and will continue to do so, but there’s something special about having your whole team working collaboratively in the office. We’ve got plenty of good sports at 2degrees, so we’ll definitely be taking part in the Great NZ Office Comedy Clash and we’re calling on other businesses to take us on in the challenge," adds Fairgray.

To sign up to the 2degrees Great NZ Office Comedy Clash, go to: https://office-comedy-

clash.squarespace.com/.

Workplace teams are being told to get in quick as submissions close on Friday 12th February.