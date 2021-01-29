ANZ NZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence January 2021

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 10:01

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index lifted 2 points in January led by optimism about the future.

"It remains well short of 2017-19 levels, unlike business sentiment, but is edging closer to its historical average," said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner

Turning to the detail:

- Perceptions of current financial situations was unchanged at +4.

- A net 28% of consumers expect to be better off this time next year, up 3.

- A net 21% think it is a good time to buy a major household item, up 3 points. Data shows that people have been buying durables despite the recent weakness in this series, reflecting a substitution from overseas holidays and the strength of the housing market.

- Perceptions regarding the next year’s economic outlook lifted 5 points to -1%. The five-year outlook eased 1 point to +17%.

- House price inflation expectations lifted another 0.2%pts to 6.9% but regional movements were mixed. They are strongest in the North Island excluding Auckland and Wellington (7.9%).

- CPI inflation expectations lifted 0.2%pts to 4.5%. Household inflation expectations are volatile and average well above actual outcomes, but it is notable that they have been persistently high in recent months.

- Household house price expectations are the highest since the question was first asked in late 2010, but the increase is slowing tends to lag the market rather than predict it.

"Households still report wariness regarding whether it is a good time to buy a major household item. However, retail spending has outperformed this indicator, likely reflecting in part a reallocation of spending away from international holidays. The strong housing market is likely also contributing.

"Elevated household inflation expectations are consistent with the CPI outturn last week that showed that supply disruptions are impacting the availability and price of goods. It’s not the persistent type of inflation that the RBNZ focuses on, but to the extent it impacts expectations, it matters for the medium-term outlook nonetheless.

"A COVID outbreak remains the most significant downside risk for the economy, but every week brings us that much closer to vaccination and a re-opened border. Keep on scanning, New Zealand."