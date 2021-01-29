OPPO named Top Mobile Phone Brand in NZ for a second year in a row

Friday, 29 January, 2021 - 11:54

Leading smartphone manufacturer OPPO has been awarded Consumer New Zealand’s Top Brand title in the mobile phone category for a second year in a row, demonstrating its customer-centric approach to deliver high-quality technology.

OPPO’s Managing Director Morgan Halim says it is an honour to keep Consumer New Zealand’s Top Brand badge for 2020.

"Being recognised as a Consumer New Zealand Top Brand for the second year in a row is a really exciting achievement for our team. It reiterates our commitment to put our customers first. We’re excited to continue creating premium and accessible technology that Kiwis love."

Consumer New Zealand follows a strict review process for their Top Brands. The criteria is focused on their own independent test results, customer satisfaction and overall reliability. OPPO’s results were well above the industry standard and customers offered positive feedback, particularly on the reliability of their devices.

Consumer NZ’s Product Test Manager Dr Paul Smith says OPPO has continued to uphold a strong reputation in New Zealand.

"OPPO was once again a clear standout in 2020’s competitive smartphone market. Its devices performed extremely well in our performance tests and owners continue to be highly satisfied with the brand. Congratulations to OPPO for being a Consumer Top Brand for the second year in a row."

Last year, OPPO was the first brand to be awarded the Top Mobile Phone Brand in New Zealand since 2017 and was one of only four brands to receive it overall.

The leading smartphone company now holds its place as one of 16 brands in New Zealand to carry a Consumer Top Brand title across a number of technology and appliance categories.