Electricity key to low cost carbon reduction - ERANZ

Sunday, 31 January, 2021 - 16:27

Today’s report from the Climate Change Commission highlights the key role of electricity in reducing New Zealand’s carbon emissions efficiently, as well as the need to avoid unnecessary costs as we make the transition, Electricity Retailers’ Association of New Zealand Chief Executive Cameron Burrows says.

"Converting to a low emission economy is vital to New Zealand’s future.

"The electricity sector is well placed help New Zealand decarbonise; our electricity is the 6th cheapest in the developed world and almost 90% renewable - with more coming. Converting carbon intensive sectors such as transport and industrial heat to electricity will drive massive emission reductions at a low cost relative to other options.

"Power companies are already helping Kiwis to reduce their own carbon use through initiatives such as electric vehicles tariffs and power sharing for homes and businesses with solar panels.

"Successfully decarbonising will mean a big increase in electricity use, and that will require extra investment from the sector to be met. It's vital we have an energy transition that drives lowest-cost carbon reductions to minimize any unnecessary costs for Kiwis, and carbon budgets will help with this.

"The Commission’s report highlights the potential extra costs of a strict 2030 100 per cent renewable electricity target for the emission reductions gained. There are likely to be cheaper and more efficient ways to reduce our carbon emissions over the next ten years - converting carbon-intensive sectors such as transport and process heat to electricity.

"New Zealand has a world leading energy sector - we’re ranked in the top 10 by the World Energy Council. We support the Commission’s proposal for a national energy strategy that provides clear objectives across all energy sources away from fossil fuels and towards low emissions fuels like renewable electricity.

"The scale of emission reductions New Zealand needs will be a challenge, but it’s a challenge that New Zealand and the electricity sector are up for. Electricity will help carbon intensive sectors shed emissions and become more renewable."