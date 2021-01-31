UK’s CPTPP inclusion would be a win for exporters - BusinessNZ

|
The UK’s addition to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) would reduce barriers and give exporters a much-needed boost in the wake of Covid-19, BusinessNZ Network Chief Executive Kirk Hope says.
"I expect to see significant gains in both economies if the UK is able to join. While there is still a lot to work through, the news will be welcomed by exporters in the face of significant economic uncertainty. It will achieve greater cross-border investment, improving productivity and innovation and potentially creating new jobs.
"The UK is a major export market for New Zealand. It is our fifth-largest trading partner, fourth biggest agri-food export destination and fifth-biggest source of investment."
