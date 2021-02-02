Epson NZ launches nationwide EcoTank campaign with Jimeoin

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 10:14

Epson has partnered with comedy legend Jimeoin, one of New Zealand’s best-known and most well-loved entertainers, to launch a new nationwide advertising campaign for its EcoTank range of cartridge-free printers. The new campaign kicked off on Sunday, 24 January and incorporates multiple channels including free-to-air and catch-up television, radio, social media and in-store.

As well as being a comedy staple in New Zealand and Australia for years, beloved for his thoroughly relatable and witty observations, Jimeoin is also a dedicated family man and knows all too well the frustration and expense of traditional cartridge printers. Epson EcoTank printers use easy-to-fill, supersized ink tanks instead of cartridges that include enough ink in the box to print thousands of pages, which means less waste and fewer trips to the store. Jimeoin commented, "Cartridges do my head in. In the beginning you buy a cheap printer and then six months later the cartridges run out and they cost more than the printer. And you forget how to change the cartridges as they explained it six months ago, so it’s easier to buy a new printer than try to figure out how to change the cartridges."

Epson’s new EcoTank campaign featuring Jimeoin

By using big refillable ink tanks, EcoTank printers can save you thousands of dollars compared to cartridge-based printers. Not using cartridges also saves on plastic, which is the main component of ink cartridges and, because they use heat-free PrecisionCore™ print heads, EcoTank printers consume less energy too, especially compared to power-hungry laser printers. And when an EcoTank eventually does run out of ink, refill bottles start from as low as just $17.99 each for thousands more pages worth of ink and continued hassle-free printing.

Jimeoin added, "It’s a great printer. It pretty much sells itself. I’m just getting in the way to be honest. But was glad of the gig!"

Jimeoin on set shooting the new Epson EcoTank campaign

Epson Australia and New Zealand MD Craig Heckenberg said, "There are few entertainers in Australia more recognisable and widely loved than Jimeoin and we are delighted to be partnering with him on this EcoTank campaign. Epson’s core mission is to exceed expectations by creating new value for our customers and providing solutions that help make life easier. EcoTank printers do all of that and more as they are a complete shift from what printing used to be. You can now print as much as you like without having to worry about cost or constantly buying ink cartridge refills. Jimeoin’s unique style will help spread the message that EcoTank is simply a better, more cost efficient, more enjoyable, more eco-friendly printing experience for all."