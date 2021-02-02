Frucor Suntory and PepsiCo announce partnership with HOYTS Cinemas

Tuesday, 2 February, 2021 - 15:01

Frucor Suntory and PepsiCo New Zealand are pleased to announce a multiyear agreement with HOYTS Cinemas as their new exclusive non-alcoholic beverage provider.

The partnership will see leading brands including Pepsi Max, Mountain Dew, 7UP, Gatorade, V Energy, h2go, Simply Squeezed, Suntory BOSS Coffee and NZ Natural available for purchase soon in HOYTS Cinemas across the country.

PepsiCo Australia and New Zealand CEO Danny Celoni states: "Together with our partner Frucor Suntory, we are thrilled to be able to partner with HOYTS Cinemas and offer movie-goers our range of great tasting beverages.

"We’re excited to join forces with such a successful global entertainment business and make our broad and innovative portfolio accessible to HOYTS customers."

Frucor Suntory chief executive officer Darren Fullerton describes the partnership as a great opportunity.

"We have been on a clear path to take our strategic relationship with PepsiCo in New Zealand to a new level and to commit to bringing excitement and innovation to New Zealand consumers.

"To be able to demonstrate that with an iconic global entertainment business like HOYTS, and do our part to give cinema goers new experiences in an ever-changing world is an exciting privilege."

The deal will see Frucor Suntory and PepsiCo post-mix, packaged and frozen carbonated beverages replace CCA in HOYTS Cinemas.

Frucor Suntory is the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of PepsiCo products in New Zealand.