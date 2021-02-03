New rules to allow for more housing in Dunedin - council

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 07:23

The Dunedin City Council is today unveiling proposed new greenfield development sites and the detail of other key changes to allow for up to 3000 additional homes to be built across the city.

The changes to the planning rules in the Second Generation Dunedin City District Plan (2GP) aim to boost housing development across the city in a variety of ways.

The changes are known as Variation 2: Additional Housing Capacity.

The proposed changes include:

rule changes for most of suburban Dunedin that will:

remove the restrictions on who can live in family flats

allow smaller site sizes and provide for duplexes

create more flexibility for development through changes such as making it easier to average out site sizes in subdivisions

improve how the plan manages the development of areas rezoned for new houses (greenfield sites) to encourage good urban design and well-managed infrastructure

make better provision for social housing.

zoning changes for some sites which will result in:

new greenfield sites for development in areas that were zoned rural or rural residential

more areas of medium-density zoning (where the density of housing can be increased).

The 16 new greenfield sites in Brighton, Green Island, Abbotsford, Fairfield, Concord, East Taieri, Wakari, Normanby, The Cove and Portobello will provide 101 hectares for up to 600 new homes.

The sites have been identified based on criteria including access to services, transport options and whether new or upgraded infrastructure can cope with extra housing.

A further 14 new medium density areas in Mosgiel, Green Island, Concord, Corstorphine, Musselburgh, Tainui, Wakari, Mornington, Belleknowes, Roslyn, MÄori Hill and North East Valley will provide 267 hectares for up to 770 new homes.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says Variation 2 includes a mix of development options, including in-fill and greenfield sites, to address the city’s housing shortfall.

"As a city, we need to be smart and look at greenfield sites that work to our advantage as a city, while also finding alternatives to urban sprawl. That means identifying areas for further development within our existing urban environment, which these changes seek to do.

"This is an important step forward in addressing our city’s housing shortfall."

DCC City Development Manager Dr Anna Johnson says information on the key changes is being delivered to all ratepayers, including those in areas that are directly affected by zoning changes.

Now that the Council has approved the public notification of Variation 2, more information - including the exact locations of the new development sites - is available.

People can visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/2GP to read more about what’s proposed and when any changes would apply.

Dr Johnson says people are also encouraged to make formal submissions on the proposals. Public consultation runs from today to 4 March 2021.

An information session is also being planned to provide further information to stakeholders, and a community engagement space will be open on the ground floor of the Civic Centre, to provide more detail.

Dr Johnson says Variation 2 focuses on "quick wins" to encourage new housing development in the short to medium term, over the next decade, in response to the pressures of increasing growth on housing supply in Dunedin.

It has been shaped by an analysis of housing needs and development feasibility, community views and the expertise of several key people involved in development in Dunedin. A more comprehensive plan for growth out to 30 years will be completed as part of a review of the Dunedin Spatial Plan (future development strategy) in time for the next 10 year plan.

The 2500 to 3000 new homes enabled by Variation 2 is in addition to the 3400 homes the 2GP already provides for. Additional housing capacity will also be added as appeals on the 2GP are resolved.