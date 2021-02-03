New carving whare whakairo opens at Pukaha

Wednesday, 3 February, 2021 - 09:20

PÅ«kaha National Wildlife Centre’s whare whakairo (carving workshop) ‘Rere Te Maramara’ is now open to the public. It is one of the first publicly visible developments of PÅ«kaha’s $4.5 million Environment and Ecology Education programme that includes the build of a learning centre, wharenui, accommodation and nocturnal boardwalk. The whare whakairo was blessed by Maori kaumÄtua (elders), dignitaries, whÄnau and PÅ«kaha staff in a private ‘light of dawn’ ceremony late last year that commemorated the new building and the significance for local Maori. Three local carvers; Tipene Kawana, Tamai Nicholson and Carl Rongonui; representing local iwi RangitÄne, have been employed full-time to produce traditional carvings for the wharenui as well as carvings that represent important gods and ancestors throughout the reserve.

Final touches to the whare whakairo were completed in January and PÅ«kaha now extends a warm welcome to the community to come and see the new studio and observe whakairo (carvers) at work. The whare will be open to the public throughout Waitangi Weekend 6th - 8th February from 9am - 5pm across Saturday, Sunday and Monday. At all other times it will be open for public view six days a week, 9am - 5pm from Monday - Saturday.

The development has significance for RangitÄne o Wairarapa and RangitÄne o Tamaki Nui a Rua who jointly settled their treaty claim in 2016 including the return of the 942ha PÅ«kaha reserve. The carving facility, carvings and the wharenui that they will adorn are an important and special way for mana whenua to be present and actively involved in the ongoing development and future of the reserve. RangitÄne are planning to hold a ceremony to gift the PÅ«kaha reserve to the people of Aotearoa in May this year.

Visitors to PÅ«kaha will soon see the benefits of the whare whakairo on their visits as carvings that honour te taiao and te ao Maori begin to appear amongst the forest paths.

Lead Carver, Tipene Kawana said "the taonga created from the whare whakairo will teach guests about the history and whakapapa of our lost crafts that we are starting to revive. They’ll tell the stories of our atua (gods) and how they relate to the ngÄhere (forest) and all the creatures that live here". Kawana said carvings would enrich the wildlife centre’s cultural storytelling. "Pou (posts) will be placed in the ngÄhere that are adorned with symbols and creations each relating to different aspects and origins of the ngÄhere. They will tell stories about PÅ«kaha and our iwi that kaiarahi (tour guides) will be able to interpret so visitors can gain insights into our culture and people".

The opening has been welcomed by the centre’s General Manager, Emily Court who said the development was important for the wildlife centre and long overdue. "The carving team is already making such a difference to the PÅ«kaha experience - for staff, volunteers and visitors alike. We are learning so much and gaining more of an understanding of how significant this place is to local Maori. We are all on quite a journey of discovery. I really encourage locals to come and experience it for themselves".