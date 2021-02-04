New search tool makes accessing land records easier - LINZ

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 10:00

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has launched a new online service so anyone can find and buy property records such as titles or survey plans for an address.

Public Land Record Search ( https://lrs.linz.govt.nz/search/) makes property information available directly through a simple online search tool and digital payment system.

With the new service anyone in New Zealand or Australia can search for the records held about a property by address or using the map of New Zealand and navigating to a specific parcel of land.

Once the information is found, the cost to purchase a single land record is $5.

Previously, the public could only buy these records from LINZ through a manual order form for $15 per record or purchase through an agent.

LINZ Deputy Chief Executive Business Transformation Murray Young says the new public record search is part of the programme to modernise Landonline, New Zealand’s survey and title database platform.

"This is the first time we’ve been able to make Landonline information like this directly available to the public.

"Our modernisation programme will make land information more useful, accessible, and responsive while retaining New Zealanders’ confidence in land ownership," he says.

The public can continue to use a third-party provider for any interpretation or advice about the titles or other documents.

LINZ’s manual service is still available through the land record order form for $15 per item.