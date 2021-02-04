REINZ disappointed 'bad tenant' websites are being created, welcomes report

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 10:45

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today welcomed the announcement by the Office of the Privacy Commission (OPC) that it will be looking at the information landlords collect about tenants during the application process as a priority. This follows disappointing reports aired over the last few days that landlords are creating online databases of so called ‘bad tenants’.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "It is extremely disappointing to hear that private landlords have been creating websites to compile lists of so called ‘bad tenants’ as this is potentially a breach of the Privacy Act and there are allegations that some of the listings contain unverified information, which could potentially also be a defamation issue.

"From our understanding, we believe that most of the users of these websites are private landlords rather than property managers. We will be very clear with our members that the use of such a database is likely to be unlawful and is not something we would consider as acceptable. People need to understand their obligations under the Privacy Act including the 13 Privacy Principles, and respect individuals’ privacy," continues Norwell.

"The majority of our members would use a two-step application process whereby more detailed information isn’t required until they have been identified as a preferred candidate - as is recommend by the Privacy Commissioner.

"In fact, just shy of two years ago the Office of the Privacy Commissioner created some fantastic new guidelines that made it very clear and easy to understand what information landlords and property managers could or could not collect as part of the tenancy application process. Therefore, it’s disappointing to hear that this is still an issue a few years on," points out Norwell.

"With such a shortage of good rental properties to choose from, if people are operating outside the guidelines, it’s unlikely a potential tenant would make a complaint for fear of retribution - either over a specific property or future properties. This is why it’s so important that regulation of the property management profession occurs as quickly as possible," continues Norwell.

"Ahead of the last election Labour campaigned on making the property management industry a regulated industry, so we very much welcome updated information from the Government around when this may happen.

"Following today’s announcement, REINZ will again be reminding its members of its obligations under the Privacy Act and will be strongly discouraging any members from using such a list," concludes Norwell.

REINZ provides regular updates to its members on privacy laws, has a free webinar on privacy issues for members, along with free information sheets and privacy checklists.