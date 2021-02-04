The Cookie Project welcomes the Year of Ox with cookies, made by Kiwis with disabilities

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 13:19

The Cookie Project welcomes the Year of the Ox with limited edition cookies, made by Kiwis with disabilities

Social enterprise The Cookie Project and its bakers are welcoming in the Year of the Ox with limited edition 2021 Lunar New Year Cookies, featuring a happy Ox face to represent the kindness needed for the year ahead.

Hand baked in Eden Park by Kiwis with a range of disabilities, including physical, sensory, cognitive and mental health, the cookies are made with premium quality butter from Lewis Road Creamery.

Available in three different sizes, and with no additives, preservatives or colouring, these cookie jars are perfect for gifting to friends, family, colleagues or clients to wish good health and prosperity in 2021:

Small Jar (8 pieces) for $18.88, generating at least 15 minutes of employment for Kiwis with disabilities

Medium Jar (18 pieces) for $28.88, generating at least 30 minutes of employment for Kiwis with disabilities

Large Jar (30 pieces) for $38.88, generating at least 45 minutes of employment for Kiwis with disabilities

Major cookie and matcha fans will also need to brace themselves for the Prosperity Pack, The Cookie Project’s greatest bundle of treats to-date!

Worth over $105, a limited number of Prosperity Packs are available for only $88.88, and includes a wide range of the social enterprise’s most delicious products - a small jar of Lunar New Year Cookies, Signature Butter Cookies, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Peanut Butter Cookies, Eden Park Cookies, Matcha Butter Cookies, Matcha Chocolate Chip Cookies and Matcha Nori Popcorn.

Customers will also receive free delivery anywhere around New Zealand, and a free greeting card handmade by one of their top bakers, Stacey!

The Cookie Project’s Lunar New Year Cookies are available for purchase now via its online store: https://thecookieprojectnz.com/product/2021lny/

The Prosperity Pack is also available now for purchase, while stocks last: https://thecookieprojectnz.com/product/prosperitypack/