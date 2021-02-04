Spark appoints Heather Graham as new CEO for CCL

Thursday, 4 February, 2021 - 14:54

Spark announced today that it has appointed Heather Graham as the new CEO for its Cloud and IT Managed Services business, CCL.

Heather is an Australian with deep family roots in New Zealand. She joins CCL from Oracle Corporation, a leading global cloud and enterprise software company based out of California. Over a career spanning 23 years with Oracle, she successfully navigated her way through the business in multiple roles, delivering robust growth for the business. She is well known for delivering transformational and complex programs and for her focus on customer outcomes.

Heather was the lead of two start-up initiatives within Oracle, acting as the equivalent of CEO for these businesses, driving huge turnaround for Oracle. Most recently, Heather created Oracle’s Cloud Global Business Unit from scratch and led the development of the business’ growth in cloud.

Grant McBeath, Spark Customer Director says that he is thrilled to be welcoming Heather to the team. "Heather is a true global talent when it comes to Cloud and we couldn’t be more excited to see how she can take CCL, the leading Cloud managed service business in New Zealand, from strength to strength. She brings an impressive pedigree as Oracle’s Thought Leader on Cloud and will undoubtedly help unlock the value and potential of CCL’s offering for New Zealand business."

"We conducted a global search as the role demands a high calibre of leadership, Cloud knowledge and expertise in services and networks. Plus, we wanted to find someone aligned to our values and with a track record of delivery. When we met Heather, it was clear she is the perfect fit for the role."

Heather will start at CCL on 31 March, after relocating from Austin, Texas and completing her quarantine in MIQ. Her husband, Chris and the family dog, Java will also move with her to New Zealand.