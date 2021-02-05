Concerned BOP leaders form Task Force for Tauranga

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 09:11

Last night a collective of concerned Tauranga business, property and community leaders launched Urban Task Force for Tauranga (UTF), an incorporated society set up to provide strong leadership, advocacy and positive change for the betterment of the community of Tauranga.

Speaking at the UTF launch event at the University of Waikato, UTF Chair Scott Adams says the region currently lacks leadership at local authority level, and the community of Tauranga has been disappointed in the lack of action needed, by the Council, for a long time.

"Unless the Tauranga community takes a more active role as a city we will continue to defer on investment and fail to respond to our growth opportunities," says Adams.

"As group of concerned leaders within the local community and property industry we need to act collaboratively and decisively, and support the community not just with the thinking, but with the delivery of key infrastructure and housing projects.

"We need to fill the leadership void, work collaboratively with local authorities and create a united front for the future of our District," he says.

The UTF committee has been formed by a broad and influential group of founding members including Scott Adams from Carrus in the role of Chair, Steve Cutfield from Classic Group, Simon Collett from Holland Beckett Law, Scott McKenzie from PMG Funds, Morgan Jones from Veros, Buddy Mikaere from Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Pukenga and Peter McCawe from Hawkins.

The key focus areas for UTF in 2021 are as follows:

Growth - Enabling land supply for residential and commercial growth.

Governance and Leadership - Advocate for connected thinking, connected planning, connected governance and strong leadership.

Liveability - Investment in quality spaces and cycle and transport networks to better connect our city.

Vision - Develop a cohesive vision for Tauranga as a city and make it happen.

Tauranga CBD - Invest in civic amenities and support private sector commitment and investment to develop a CBD that is vibrant and that we are proud of.

Funding and Investment - Urgently attract central government and Waka Kotahi (NZTA) funding to Tauranga.

UTF is currently inviting further membership from the community of Tauranga.

For information on UTF please contact us on info@urbantaskforce.co.nz or visit www.urbantaskforce.co.nz