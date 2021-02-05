Tower launches online car insurance in Fiji first

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 09:40

In a first for Fiji, people needing car insurance can now go online to get a quote and buy their insurance.

Veilawa Rereiwasaliwa, General Manager for Tower Insurance in Fiji, says that when designing the new technology, the focus was on making insurance as simple and easy for people as possible.

"To find out how much their car insurance will cost, customers just need to enter their details, answer some questions and click through a few buttons. It’s that easy and can all be done instantly online," says Rereiwasaliwa.

"No matter where a customer is, if they have an internet connection and a phone or computer, they can get insurance. It’s a big move forward from the traditional approach where customers had to email, call, or go into a branch to get a quote.

"Another huge benefit to customers is that insurance premiums can now be paid monthly, quarterly or annually, so our customers can choose which option suits them best.

"We have also created new, easy-to-understand policies that are WriteMark approved. This means everything is explained in plain language, with no confusing insurance jargon, so customers can easily understand what they are covered for.

"I’m very proud of what we’ve created and how we’re setting the bar for how insurance should be, and I encourage customers to come and try Tower out.

"As well as making it easy for people living in Fiji, this is a great solution for people who have cars in Fiji but live overseas. Since launching two days ago, we’ve already had a customer who is living in Spain, but owns a car in Suva, go online and insure it with us.

"This was a major investment for our business, and it demonstrates the support we have from our New Zealand parent company in growing our business locally and making it easy for Fijians to access insurance," says Rereiwasaliwa.

To get a quote, customers can either search for Tower Insurance Fiji on Facebook or visit www.towerinsurance.com.fj.