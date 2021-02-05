Hui E! Appoints New Maori Trustees

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 12:48

Annette Papuni-McLellan and Tanya White have been appointed as tangata whenua trustees for Hui E! Community Aotearoa.

The appointments are for three year terms starting 8 February 2021, with right of renewal of an additional three year term.

"I am pleased to welcome Annette Papuni-McLellan and Tanya White to the Hui E! whanau", says Pania Coote, Co-Chair Tangata Whenua, Hui E! Community Aotearoa.

"They are outstanding examples of MÄori leaders with long histories as kaitiaki of their communities and whenua. Their expertise comes at an important time for Hui E! as we begin to embed our Te Tiriti/Treaty Relationship Governance Framework within our organisation."

Annette Papuni-McLellan brings thirty years of experience working with tangata whenua, serving on both paid and voluntary boards, and as a Justice of the Peace.

Tanya White brings her experience as kaitiaki in the tertiary sector, alongside her manaaki whenua coordination skills having brought together volunteering groups and Corrections Community Workforce groups in her local community.

Both are active members of the Te Ropu Wahine Maori Toko i te Ora (Maori Women's Welfare League).

Biographical details

Annette Papuni-McLellan (WhakatÅhea, NgÄti Porou, NgÄti Kahunugnu) is based in ÅpÅtiki. Her governance roles have included community organisations, schools, and kaupapa MÄori organisations. As a life member of Maori Women’s Welfare League, Annette has been awarded for her service to community within the Bay of Plenty. She has worked in the banking, police, local government and education sectors.

Tanya White (NgÄti WhÄtua, Te Uri o Hau, Te Roroa, NgÄti HineÄmaru, NgÄti Maniapoto) is based in TÄmaki (Auckland). She is currently Kaitiaki Taiao/Lecturer at Unitec Te Whare WÄnanga o Wairaka. Tanya is Secretary for Te Arataki ki te Ao Marama Branch of the MÄori Women’s Welfare League.