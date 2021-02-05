RemoteTogetherNZ festival cancelled

Friday, 5 February, 2021 - 13:08

Festival organisers have made the tough call to cancel RemoteTogetherNZ, which was scheduled to run from 8 to 13 March in Queenstown Lakes.

Festival co-organiser Trent Yeo said it was an extremely difficult decision and the team was "gutted".

"This has been a tough call and we’re enormously disappointed. We were thrilled with the calibre of national and international speakers, the programme and the momentum that was building around the event and believe it would have been an enormously beneficial learning and networking experience for businesses.

"Our decision to cancel was primarily based on the uncertainty events are currently facing because of ongoing COVID impacts, and the possibility we would be unable to meet our ticket sales target within the next month to make the event financially tenable. After weighing up the risks and associated costs of moving forward we had no other alternative but to cancel the event now.

"On behalf of the festival, I would like to thank and acknowledge our amazing team, speakers and commercial partners for their hard work, support and understanding."

Mr Yeo strongly believes that with changing global work dynamics and more businesses seeing the benefits of remote and flexible working, there is still a real need and opportunity for New Zealand businesses to challenge traditional thinking and adapt their strategies to succeed in the new "digital normal".

"We remain very committed to seeking opportunities in the coming months to advance these conversations and inspire people to rethink the way they work for the health, wellbeing and sustainability of our people, business and Aotearoa," he said.

RemoteTogetherNZ ticket holders will be contacted directly and refunds will be processed over the coming days.