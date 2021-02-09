Mini MBA spot up for grabs as oOh! takes Calibre to the streets

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 09:09

oOh!media New Zealand is offering the chance for a lucky industry professional to win a spot on a top marketing mini MBA course as part of its launch of Street on the Calibre platform - the new industry standard in Out of Home audience measurement.

It’s an opportunity to develop marketing smarts at the same time the New Zealand Out of Home industry itself is getting smarter, with key suppliers across the sector uniting to provide a standardised approach to reach and frequency data, and delivering return on investment metrics for advertisers’ campaigns.

With oOh!’s Street product integrated into the Calibre planning and measurement tool, advertisers can now measure the reach and frequency of their campaigns from over 3,000 street furniture sites around New Zealand, delivering transparency for advertisers as audience dynamics continue to evolve from the challenges of 2020.

The competition kicked off on 8 February and will run for two weeks, with industry professionals simply entering their details on the oOh! website to take part, and the winner chosen by random selection.

The winner will receive a spot on the next Mark Ritson mini MBA - a CPD-accredited online course that covers the same content and theories as the marketing core class taught in MBA programs at the top business schools, but in just 12 lessons.

Nick Vile, oOh! New Zealand’s General Manager, said he was excited about the launch of the competition, as well as the ability for advertisers to use the Calibre tool to measure oOh! Street’s unmissable reach.

"We’re expecting that plenty of people will jump in and enter the draw, and get the chance to learn from an industry legend," he said.

"This is all about getting smarter - smarter as professionals, smarter as marketers, and smarter as an industry.

"In the Out of Home sector, we’re doing just that by working together to set a common standard with our joint ownership of Calibre, which is a crucial building block delivering great value and demonstrable ROI to brands.

"As life returns to normal and we see continued optimism, more companies are assessing their advertising needs in this new world. We’ll help them on that journey with Calibre - which is endorsed by the Out of Home Media Association Aotearoa as the unified Out of Home audience measurement platform."

To enter the competition, visit: https://www.oohmedianz.com/introducing-calibre/