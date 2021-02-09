NZ Code compliance training for general insurance sector launched

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 12:43

ANZIIF is proud to announce the launch of its new Level 5 equivalent compliance training for New Zealand advisers in General Insurance.

ANZIIF’s New Zealand Compliance for Advisers (General Insurance) defines the standards of competence, knowledge and skill prescribed in the Code of Professional Conduct for Financial Advice Services which comes into effect from 15 March 2021.

‘We are extremely pleased to be able to provide the New Zealand General Insurance Advisers compliance pathways for General Insurance and General Insurance Broking based on their level of professional experience,’ says Prue Willsford, ANZIIF CEO.

‘Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) has been a popular option for New Zealand General Insurance Advisers, limiting formal studies to just the new components required under the code which is covered in a specially tailored, bridging unit.’

‘ANZIIF is the only educator actively advocating RPL in the NZ market for this Certification. ANZIIF has been providing RPL to experienced industry professionals for over 25 years and is extremely experienced in assessing current competence based on experience,’ added Willsford.

‘There are many experienced and skilled General Insurance Brokers that have undertaken professional studies with ANZIIF or have proven experience in the field and deserve to have their competencies recognised,’ commented John Lyon, Ando Insurance CEO and ANZIIF Board member.

‘Our industry prides itself on delivering great outcomes and experiences for New Zealanders, and I believe ANZIIF’s continued investment in the market will contribute to building professionalism, trustworthiness and integrity in the New Zealand insurance industry,’ added Lyon.

New Zealand general insurance professionals can learn more about ANZIIF’s New Zealand Compliance for Advisers (General Insurance and General Insurance Broking) here.