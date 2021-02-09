CMC Markets partners with The Blues

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 13:38

Online trading provider, CMC Markets, is delighted to announce its support of The Blues, signing on as a new major partner for the 2021 and 2022 Sky Super Rugby seasons.

The two-year sponsorship sees CMC Markets join the Blues family as its official online trading partner. As part of the partnership with the Super Rugby organisation, the CMC Markets logo will be branded on the players’ shorts, as well as other official team apparel and signage at Eden Park..

Chris Smith, General Manager, CMC Markets New Zealand said, "Since launching our office in New Zealand 15 years ago, CMC Markets has built a history of supporting talented and driven Kiwis in the local community, which is why it feels like a natural fit to be stepping on board as part of The Blues family this year.

"The Blues are a team I’ve watched since I was a child and really what better way to mark our anniversary than by forging a partnership with one of New Zealand's leading sports teams. We’re looking forward to seeing the Blues success on and off the field."

The partnership will also see CMC Markets sponsoring a new initiative that will help to power the latest game data, stats and player insights for the Blues loyal fanbase to enjoy.

"Via our world class trading platform, we bring the latest market data and technology to our clients so comparably we’re really excited to help bring compelling insights to all the Blues fans," adds Smith.

Blues CEO, Andrew Hore, said, "CMC Markets have international roots but a local presence in New Zealand. Their involvement in the community and support of charities like Variety really appealed to us and reinforced the brand fit and potential partnership longevity."

The Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa competition kicks off on Saturday, 27 February with the Blues battling it out against the Hurricanes in Wellington.