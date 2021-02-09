World-Famous fish and chip shop rebrands to Mangonui 'Fush' Shop

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 14:57

New Zealand’s iconic Mangonui Fish shop has been rebranded to the Mangonui Fush Shop as part of a collaboration with New Zealand’s favourite mayo, Best Foods.

The rebrand is part of a drive to encourage Kiwis to eat more seafood over the summer months, after the Ministry for Primary Industries forecasted a 1.4 percent drop in seafood export revenue in the wake of COVID-19, due to food service closures challenging freight logistics and lower consumer spending.

This renowned seafood business has been serving the country with fresh, locally caught seafood for over 70 years - earning them national recognition as the top fish and chip shop in New Zealand. The eatery is one of Northland’s must-do attractions and is a destination to be remembered - so what better location to highlight the special place Kiwi ‘fush’ has in the nation’s heart.

The famous fish and chip shop will remain rebranded under its new name until March 2021 and has created a limited-edition dish for visitors to try that has been made with Best Foods mayo.

To raise awareness around the rebrand and drive the consumption of local ‘fush’, Best Foods has partnered with Australian born and bred radio host, Bree Tomasel, to poke fun at the unique Kiwi accent and play on the rivalry between Kiwis and Australians in a series of video content.

Monica Reyes, of Best Foods, added: "We wanted to find a light and fun way to raise awareness around kaimoana - and playing on the Kiwi accent is a great way to do this. It was also important for us to inspire the nation, so we’ve worked with some talented people to create a collection of great seafood recipes to make this summer with Best Foods".

To inspire Kiwis to indulge in healthy, sustainable seafood, Best Foods has teamed up with seven of Aotearoa’s finest recipe creators to develop 17 delicious seafood dishes like parmesan crusted snapper, crispy prawn and mango bao buns, pineapple fish tacos, dynamite mussels and grilled shellfish - which are available for Kiwis to cook themselves at bestfoods.co.nz/eatfush

The Mangonui ‘Fush’ Shop is open for visitors daily from 10.00am - 8.00pm.

To discover Best Foods range of delectable seafood recipes, see here. www.bestfoods.co.nz/eatfush www.facebook.com/bestfoodsnz

www.instagram.com/bestfoodsnz #BestFoodsNZ #EatFush