Voyager Internet enters next phase of growth with executive team change

Tuesday, 9 February, 2021 - 15:48

Voyager Internet, a Premium provider of Broadband, Voice, Domain Name, and Cloud solutions, has today announced enhancements to its Executive team structure.

Voyager won the "Deloitte Fast 50" as New Zealand’s fastest growing company in 2014, and these changes have been implemented as a result of continued rapid growth.

With Voyager now employing over 100 staff - spread across four offices in Albany, Auckland City, Wellington, and Christchurch - the new structure will better enable Voyager to meet the expectations of the market and puts more responsibility in the hands of key staff members.

Alf Wallis, formerly General Manager, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, a position previously held by Seeby Woodhouse. Woodhouse will continue to be actively involved in the business as Managing Director / Founder, and he will continue to share his vision as part of Voyager’s Strategy Group.

Deidre Steyn, formerly Growth Manager, has been promoted to the role of Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Steyn will be responsible for the successful development and delivery of innovative commercial, product, and customer strategies of Voyager.

Steve Armstrong, formerly Operations Manager, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Armstrong will be responsible for delivering on the continuous improvement strategies of our award-winning customer service experience.

"We believe the collective knowledge of the Executive team - over 60 years of telecommunications experience - and their long tenure at Voyager has placed us in a position to better serve customers, with more executive muscle, responsibility and decision making closer to the front line under this new structure," says Woodhouse.

In order to establish a competitive edge in responding to the needs of customers and the New Zealand market, Voyager is striving to deliver future-proof digital transformation solutions for all customers. "Amid this trend," says Steyn, "there have been major changes in the expectations that our customers place on us to help solve their business challenges and get more out of their current investments in telecommunications and internet technologies."

Since Voyager’s inception in 2010, the company has experienced non-stop growth within its Business, Enterprise, and Wholesale business divisions. "Our ability to rapidly adapt to changes in the business environment has seen us operate with greater agility than our competitors and we have achieved huge recent success helping businesses maximise their investment in technology. For example - over 10,000 small businesses now use our Cloud Phone System product - Voyager Voice," says Wallis.