It's time to show the strength of kind and courageous leadership - Leadership Headquarters

Wednesday, 10 February, 2021 - 12:02

Three fierce organisations from across Australia and New Zealand have joined with the Outstanding Leadership Awards to get behind LeadershipHQ's movement to show that kind, courageous leadership is the asset organisations need to thrive in 2021 and beyond.

In its second year, the Outstanding Leadership Awards is gaining international recognition for breaking down stereotypes and showcasing the best leaders of today and tomorrow.

Welcoming CQUniversity Australia, Kay by Design and Specialists in Communications as partners of the Awards, LeadershipHQ CEO and renowned leadership advisor and CEO, Sonia McDonald, said 2020 showed us the best and worst of leadership.

"Through some tough lessons, kindness, courage and inclusion were thrown into the spotlight. Every organisation, from the SME to the multinational, has been forced to undertake change recently. The importance of people-first leadership can no longer be ignored," Sonia said.

"This includes truly recognising difference and listening to diverse voices, even when it makes you uncomfortable. With inequity still rife in society and workplaces, kind and courageous leaders are those who pull forward diverse voices, who ask ‘how can we be better’ and who actively seek real inclusion.

"The recent Australian of the Year awards highlighted female, Indigenous and multicultural voices. By shining a light on these voices, we all benefit. This is true leadership and each of the winners has shown the sheer power of lifting others up.

"As we move into a new decade, we are taking with us a legacy of change-and a legacy of showing that ‘when we lift others, we all rise’. Leadership HQ continues to be at the forefront of that change.

"To bring you these awards we are partnering with companies whose culture rewards and fosters kind and courageous leadership. We are thrilled to have partners of such a high calibre and reputation join with us to champion the importance of diversity, inclusion and kindness every day."

Each Outstanding Leadership Awards partner is asking the question: "Who do you think should be recognised for their leadership?"