New tenancy laws an opportunity to get it right - REINZ

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 08:34

When the second phase of the Residential Tenancy Act 1986 (RTA) coming into effect today, it will be the biggest change to rental laws in more than 30 years and will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to get it right, says the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

However, it’s not the complete silver bullet the country may have hoped for, as some of the changes may result in unintended outcomes.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "It’s great to see the second phase of changes to the RTA coming into effect today, as the current Act was outdated and due for a significant review. The new changes will bring a lot more balance to the tenant-landlord relationship and empower tenants with more rights than they have previously had, which is absolutely a positive move.

"The ability to make minor changes to a property, such as baby-proofing a home or installing curtains or a doorbell, are just some of the changes that will go toward making rental properties more liveable for many tenants," continues Norwell.

"Being able to request permission to install fibre broadband, the banning of rental bidding and removal of names and identifying details from Tenancy Tribunal decisions are further positive moves that will support tenants under the changes that come into effect today.

"However, as expected, we have already seen reports of tenants having their tenancies terminated early as landlords have prepared over the last few months for the removal of the 90-day no-cause termination. Under the old law, these tenancies are likely to have been safe for their intended term, as landlords generally only used the 90-day notice in rare circumstances," continues Norwell.

"Finding a balance between tenants and landlords will always be an important factor to focus on with these changes to the RTA, so we hope there will be opportunities to review the Act as the impact of these changes begins to play out," concludes Norwell.

REINZ has worked closely with property management professionals over the past months to ensure the industry is ready for today’s changes and will continue to remind members of their obligations under the new Act over the coming months.