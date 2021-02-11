Calling NZ authors to register for payments - DIA

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 10:05

Registrations are open now for the 2021 Public Lending Right scheme closing on 1 March. Each year Te Puna MÄtauranga o Aotearoa, National Library of New Zealand makes payments to New Zealand authors, illustrators and editors from the Public Lending Right (PLR) for New Zealand Authors fund. "In 2020 the fund increased to $2.4 million and we were able to distribute the fund amongst 1,180 authors however, each year some authors miss out because they haven’t registered in time. We’re keen to get the message out to authors so they can benefit from the scheme," says National Librarian Rachel Esson.

"The PLR fund recognises authors for the fact that their books are available for use in libraries. To be eligible for payment authors must register each year but it’s worth the effort."

To be eligible for payment there are criteria that need to be met which include being a New Zealand resident, having at least 50 copies of a title in New Zealand libraries, and registering between 1 January and 1 March. Authors must re-register each year even if they have no new books.

How much each author receives depends on how many copies of their works are held by libraries. Payments for 2021 will be made by 31 December.

The National Library of New Zealand, which is part of Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs, administers the scheme with oversight from the Public Lending Right Advisory Group. Find out if you’re eligible to register and how at the National Library of New Zealand. Ends