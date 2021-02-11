My Food Bag targets listing date of 5 March 2021

Thursday, 11 February, 2021 - 14:14

Following strong interest from customers, team members and the investment community, My Food Bag has filed its product disclosure statement. The business intends to list on the NZX Main Board and ASX on 5 March 2021.

My Food Bag shares will be priced at $1.85 per share, implying a post IPO market capitalisation of $449 million. The offer price implies a price to FY2022F earnings ratio of 22.4x and a gross dividend yield of 5.0%.

Up to $342 million will be raised under the IPO. The purpose of the IPO is to raise capital for My Food Bag to repay existing bank debt and to enable existing shareholders to realise part of their investment.

More than 10,000 customers and team members have registered to receive a priority allocation in the IPO. New customers who purchase a bag before 5pm, 25th February 2021 will also be eligible to participate in the Foodies Offer.

Australasian institutional investors have shown strong support for the IPO.

New Zealand-based fund managers, Milford Funds Limited, Harbour Asset Management Limited and Investment Services Group Limited (the owner of the independent fund managers, Devon Funds Management Limited and Clarity Funds Management Limited), have all committed to bid for holdings of at least 5% of the company.

Tony Carter, My Food Bag Chairman, says the new funds raised by My Food Bag will assist in providing My Food Bag with balance sheet flexibility to pursue its growth strategy.

"Our growth will be underpinned by continued leadership in the meal kit market and expanding our food-based offerings to align to consumer trends, so we can play a bigger part in Kiwi customers’ lives," says Mr Carter.

Prior to COVID-19, New Zealand online retail spending was forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% between 2020 and 2024. The impact of COVID-19 increased consumer preference and propensity to buy online, and during the first ten months of 2020 New Zealand online shopping spend grew by more than 25%.

Chris Marshall, current board member and founder of Waterman Capital, says: "My Food Bag established the meal kit category in NZ. When we invested in 2016, we saw a successful business that was well positioned to continue to grow its core offering and had the potential to leverage its platform to expand more broadly within the food and grocery sector.

"The business is extremely innovative and customer centric, which is an exciting combination. In addition, the online food delivery sector is the beneficiary of some very favourable long-term macro trends.

"We are pleased to be involved in the next chapter of this iconic Kiwi business and to provide the opportunity for New Zealanders to become shareholders," says Mr Marshall.