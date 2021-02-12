New SmartMate digital ID saves time and plastic - Mitre 10

Friday, 12 February, 2021 - 08:02

Following the launch of the new SmartMate® customer accounts in September 2020, Mitre 10 has now released SmartMate ID, a digital account identification that lives on the user’s phone.

The introduction of SmartMate accounts enabled trade customers to shop across the Mitre 10 co-operative with a single account, replacing the need to carry a separate card for each store. This latest enhancement removes the need to carry a card entirely, replacing it with a unique bar code and PIN for each user.

SmartMate Cash and Charge customers can generate their own digital ID and security PIN through Mitre 10 Trade Hub. It’s a quick simple process that enables authorised users to download a PIN-protected barcode onto their mobile. New team members and apprentices are easily added to existing SmartMate accounts with their own unique SmartMate ID and PIN so they can hit the ground running.

And new SmartMate customers can access trade pricing as soon as their account application is approved, instead of waiting on the postie.

Derek Heard, General Manager Trade for Mitre 10 New Zealand, says enhancements are designed to create a more seamless experience for trade customers and will continue to roll out as development allows.

"We have a major business transformation programme underway at Mitre 10, touching almost every aspect of how we do business. The overarching goal is to make it easier to do business with us, whether trade or retail, through the development of a frictionless omni-channel customer experience.

"Our co-operative business model brings a level of complexity to a programme like this but it’s also a key point of difference - because we’re a network of local businesses, we know our customers and their businesses. We’re with them all the way."

SmartMate accounts give the account holder access to Mitre 10 Trade Hub, where they can see pricing, place orders online and manage accounts and users. Accounts can be used at any participating store nationwide, offering convenience and flexibility, and there are no account fees.