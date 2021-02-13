Chinese New Year sees property enquiries lift

Saturday, 13 February, 2021 - 09:56

Chinese New Year is the most important festival in the Chinese calendar and Century 21 New Zealand is proud to help celebrate it.

What’s more, the real estate industry often sees a boost in property enquiries from Chinese both here and abroad, with people taking time off and making decisions during this period, according to Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Welcoming in the Year of the Ox, the Century 21 leader says it’s wonderful New Zealand can host a number of significant events and celebrations for the Lunar New Year in the coming weeks given the global Covid-19 pandemic.

She says paying tribute to the Lunar New Year is important for Century 21 and is a key aspect of its digital marketing strategy.

"For us it’s all about respecting the culture and customs of the many Chinese buyers and sellers we work with - past and present. It’s also about acknowledging and supporting Century 21’s Chinese salespeople and their families," says Ms Mayne.

Century 21 is keen to remind Kiwis that Wellington’s Chinese New Year celebrations take place this weekend in the city centre, while Auckland’s Lantern Festival will be on 25 to 28 February. After being cancelled last year due to Covid-19, this year’s popular lantern festival will be held on Auckland’s waterfront.

She says many of Century 21’s Auckland offices, including Queen Street, Albany, Botany Downs, Somerville and Papakura, have got very strong links with the Chinese community.

In the Chinese Zodiac, the Ox is very hardworking and methodical, with 2021 reportedly set to be a year when work will get rewarded. People born in the Year of the Ox are thought to be strong, reliable, fair, conscientious, and inspire confidence in others.

"Given real estate in New Zealand is looking a bit uncertain in 2021, I’m liking the sound and underlying strength of the Year of the Ox. Happy Lunar New Year everyone - XÄ«nnián kuàilè," says Derryn Mayne.