Board fully supports proposed Kapiti Gateway Centre

Monday, 15 February, 2021 - 08:28

Kapiti iwi, Te Ätiawa ki Whakarongotai and NgÄti Toa Rangatira have combined to signal their strong support for the proposed Kapiti Gateway by gifting (koha) the following name - Te Uruhi

Te Uruhi means: to coerce, force or compel. A description given to the location and positioning of the former PÄ site (fortified settlement) as one of two areas of access to engage enemy tribes; the other being Te Kenakena on the Northern southside of the Waikanae river. Te Uruhi was initially settled by NgÄti Toa Rangatira chief Te Rangihaeata and his sister Rangitopeora following the initial taking of KÄpiti Island in 1823 by NgÄti Toa hereditary leader Te Peehi Kupe and his NgÄti Koata allies. Te Uruhi was later re-allocated by NgÄti Toa to various Taranaki and Te Ätiawa chiefs of who became the permanent occupants of the PÄ. The land is recorded in the original Crown deed of sale as being owned by the chief of NgÄti Puketapu, Ihakara Te Ngarara and others of Taranaki and NgÄti Toa.

Following the battle at Wai-o-Rua in 1824, NgÄti Toa allies, including the Puketapu hapÅ« and others of Te Ätiawa migrated to the KÄpiti area. Land was allocated at Te Uruhi to the Puketapu hapÅ« of Te Ätiawa in the aftermath of a battle at Pukerangiora in 1833 Shortly thereafter, the Puketapu hapÅ« re-occupied the PÄ on a large sand dune at Te Uruhi, known as the Te Uruhi PÄ.[1: Archaeological Report.]

"To have such a place will help strengthen the links between KÄpiti Island and the mainland and help people understand the national significance of the Island and its important to us." "It will also strengthen biosecurity measures available to protect this taonga for future generations" said Helmut Modlik Chief Executive of of Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Toa Rangatira.

André Baker Chairman of Ätiawa ki Whakarongotai Charitiable Trust said "The proposed centre will be a cornerstone for increasing the visibility of the area’s significant history. The gifting by mana whenua of the original name Te Uruhi to this site is also hugely significant to iwi in the spirit of partnership between iwi and the Council as Treaty partners."

Dr Mahina-a-rangi Baker, Pou Takawaenga Taiao of Ätiawa ki Whakarongotai said the location has huge importance in the history of the area. "And as well as creating a place for storytelling and reflection, the project has the ability to improve the environment both directly and indirectly by improving the condition of the mouth of the Tikotu Stream which is in a very bad state." Russell Spratt, also of Ätiawa ki Whakarongotai , said "As Council partners, Ätiawa ki Whakarongotai and NgÄti Toa Rangatira are committed to support the safe delivery of this proposed community asset; an asset they are certain will enhance the mana of the Island as well as Council’s partnership with iwi and the entire community they serve. They gift the name Te Uruhi in the spirit of this partnership and with the intention it will carry the project on the shoulders of our ancestors with the respect they deserve".