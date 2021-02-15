Board fully supports proposed Kapiti Gateway Centre

|
Kapiti iwi, Te Ätiawa ki Whakarongotai and NgÄti Toa Rangatira have combined to signal their strong support for the proposed Kapiti Gateway by gifting (koha) the following name - Te Uruhi
Te Uruhi means: to coerce, force or compel. A description given to the location and positioning of the former PÄ site (fortified settlement) as one of two areas of access to engage enemy tribes; the other being Te Kenakena on the Northern southside of the Waikanae river. Te Uruhi was initially settled by NgÄti Toa Rangatira chief Te Rangihaeata and his sister Rangitopeora following the initial taking of KÄpiti Island in 1823 by NgÄti Toa hereditary leader Te Peehi Kupe and his NgÄti Koata allies. Te Uruhi was later re-allocated by NgÄti Toa to various Taranaki and Te Ätiawa chiefs of who became the permanent occupants of the PÄ. The land is recorded in the original Crown deed of sale as being owned by the chief of NgÄti Puketapu, Ihakara Te Ngarara and others of Taranaki and NgÄti Toa.
Following the battle at Wai-o-Rua in 1824, NgÄti Toa allies, including the Puketapu hapÅ« and others of Te Ätiawa migrated to the KÄpiti area. Land was allocated at Te Uruhi to the Puketapu hapÅ« of Te Ätiawa in the aftermath of a battle at Pukerangiora in 1833 Shortly thereafter, the Puketapu hapÅ« re-occupied the PÄ on a large sand dune at Te Uruhi, known as the Te Uruhi PÄ.[1: Archaeological Report.]
"To have such a place will help strengthen the links between KÄpiti Island and the mainland and help people understand the national significance of the Island and its important to us." "It will also strengthen biosecurity measures available to protect this taonga for future generations" said Helmut Modlik Chief Executive of of Te RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Toa Rangatira.
André Baker Chairman of Ätiawa ki Whakarongotai Charitiable Trust said "The proposed centre will be a cornerstone for increasing the visibility of the area’s significant history. The gifting by mana whenua of the original name Te Uruhi to this site is also hugely significant to iwi in the spirit of partnership between iwi and the Council as Treaty partners."
Dr Mahina-a-rangi Baker, Pou Takawaenga Taiao of Ätiawa ki Whakarongotai said the location has huge importance in the history of the area. "And as well as creating a place for storytelling and reflection, the project has the ability to improve the environment both directly and indirectly by improving the condition of the mouth of the Tikotu Stream which is in a very bad state." Russell Spratt, also of Ätiawa ki Whakarongotai , said "As Council partners, Ätiawa ki Whakarongotai and NgÄti Toa Rangatira are committed to support the safe delivery of this proposed community asset; an asset they are certain will enhance the mana of the Island as well as Council’s partnership with iwi and the entire community they serve. They gift the name Te Uruhi in the spirit of this partnership and with the intention it will carry the project on the shoulders of our ancestors with the respect they deserve".
