Vector keeping an eye on the weather over Auckland lockdown

Monday, 15 February, 2021 - 13:36

Vector crews are ready to respond to any power outages under Alert Level 3 with wet and windy weather conditions set to continue over the next two days.

Vector’s Head of Field Services Marko Simunac says; "With more people based at home we understand their need to be reassured that we’ll do everything we can to keep their power on. We encourage everyone to double check their devices are charged for the days ahead and report any outages through our Outage Centre.

"Given Auckland is in Alert Level 3, our crews are working to different conditions. Our crews are essential workers, which means they can travel as needed to keep the power on. By now, our practices to ensure the safety of our customers and crews are well-rehearsed. We’re working in small bubbles to keep everyone safe, but it could mean that any unplanned outages take longer than usual to resolve.

"It is a difficult and stressful time and we will do our very best to minimise the impact of any outages on our customers. Where possible we’ve cancelled or deferred planned work that would require the power to go off. Some work of this type will continue where there is a safety or urgent reliability issue that can’t wait.

"We’d like to thank Aucklanders for their patience and understanding as our teams continue to do essential work in these circumstances."

Vector’s Outage Centre shows current and planned power outages and is accessible at vector.co.nz/outages. People can register their address and sign up for updates via text or email.