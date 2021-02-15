New DairyNZ associate directors announced

Monday, 15 February, 2021 - 14:15

Two dairy farmers from Canterbury and the Bay of Plenty will join DairyNZ’s Board of Directors, as new associate directors.

Cameron Henderson and Carlos Delos Santos have been selected to join the DairyNZ board, with each working alongside the directors for six board meetings. Cameron begins in March, while Carlos will join the board from December.

DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel says the associate director roles have been providing the DairyNZ board with valuable input and contributions since the roles were established seven years ago.

"Every year the associate directors bring their unique knowledge and opinions which help shape board discussions and decision-making," says Mr Van der Poel.

"It is exciting to have Cameron and Carlos joining us this year, as they both bring their individual strengths and experiences which the board will value having around the table. Their experiences will bring new thinking, as the sector progresses."

Cameron Henderson is Canterbury-based and farms with his partner Sarah. Currently he is the North Canterbury provincial president of Federated Farmers, and also holds other industry and regional governance roles.

"This is a unique chance to learn, as there aren’t many opportunities to get involved in professional boards like this. There is a lot of expertise at the table, and I hope to contribute some of my own experience and perspective, to help shape discussions," says Cameron.

"Within my other industry roles, I have gained insight into many current issues and opportunities facing dairy farmers. I have heard from a diverse range of perspectives both inside and outside the industry, and hope to use this knowledge to contribute to the leadership of the industry."

Rotorua-based Carlos Delos Santos, with his wife Bernice, are 50/50 sharemilkers with a 630-cow herd, which they milk on the Onuku MÄori Lands Trust. Carlos is currently involved with the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards as well as being a board director for Vetora Bay of Plenty.

"I am really excited to be selected for this role, as it allows me the chance to gain knowledge on what occurs at DairyNZ board meetings and contribute to important sector discussions," says Carlos.

"During my previous roles I have tried to use my unique background to bring new perspectives to discussions, which I hope to do while in the role as well as making the most of this opportunity to grow my governance ability."

Eleven other farmers have been associate directors with DairyNZ since the initiative was introduced in 2013. The associate director roles are non-voting and are for dairy farmers wanting to move into sector leadership.