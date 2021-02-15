Z Energy supports customers to stay safe at its service stations during

Monday, 15 February, 2021 - 16:17

Z Energy reminds its customers that their safety, and the safety of our Z Energy team, are of central importance to the company during Alert Level 3 in the Auckland region and Alert Level 2 throughout the rest of the country.

At both Alert Levels 2 and 3, Z stores, including bathrooms, will be open and there is plenty of fuel and shop supplies - we encourage everyone to fuel up and shop as per normal.

To keep our customers and our team safe, we will be operating controlled physical distancing and Perspex screens at all counters and our Auckland region teams will be wearing face masks.

As always, if customers are feeling unwell, we request that they do not visit us.

Z has pay at pump available for those customers who do not wish to enter the store.

Z now also offers two payment options in Z App to further reduce the number of surfaces customers need to touch - pay in app and pay by plate - and we encourage all customers to consider using these options to support their own wellbeing, that of other customers and - importantly - our people on the frontline.

To use pay in app, motorists need to download Z App, register their preferred payment method, and fuel type. Once registered, they can drive in, select their pump number, and tap ‘Unlock’. Once they have finished fuelling, they hang up the pump and payment happens automatically via the app.

To use pay by plate, motorists need to download Z App and register their number plate. Once registered, the cameras at select Z Energy service stations will read the vehicle’s number plates automatically and release the pumps in any lane. As with pay in app, payment is automatically processed in the app once the nozzle is replaced.

Pay in app is available nationwide. Pay by plate is currently available at 60 Z Energy stations around the country.

For more information, visit Pay with Z App.