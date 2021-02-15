2degrees here to help following Covid-19 alert level changes

Monday, 15 February, 2021 - 16:38

2degrees has outlined its approach to customer care in light of the latest change in Covid-19 alert levels. The national operator’s NZ based customer call centre has moved back to working from home across the country and is available to help customers as normal. As an essential service, the telco’s retail stores will also remain open, but adjustments have been made across Auckland, and the rest of the country. "Keeping our customers connected during this time is essential and we are committed to ensuring they have everything they need. This means some changes to the way our stores operate while we are at alert levels two and three," said Mia Anderson, 2degrees General Manager of Consumer Sales and Operations.

Auckland stores - from Wellsford to Pukekohe

Some 2degrees stores in Auckland will close, but the majority will remain open and operate a non-contact model. Customers will need to make an appointment before they visit a store, payment will only be accepted by contactless card transactions and customers will need to bring photo ID with them. Stores in shopping centres will be open according to the shopping centre’s opening hours, which are on their websites.

Rest of NZ

2degrees stores in the rest of the country will remain open as usual but the number of customers allowed in store has been restricted to allow for physical distancing. Stores throughout the country will continue to display government QR codes for contact tracing purposes. Mobile and Broadband Network

2degrees also confirmed their mobile and broadband networks are working well. Chief Technology Officer Martin Sharrock said the telco is well placed to manage the return to previous alert level 3 data usage and calling patterns.

"We know how important our services are to our customers, particularly during heightened alert levels, and we want to reassure them that our network is working well despite some increase in mobile data and calling," Sharrock says.

2degrees will continue to monitor government advice over the coming days and advise customers to check its website and Facebook pages for further updates.