Tuesday, 16 February, 2021 - 10:11

Open Banking and Financial Data Aggregation Leader Envestnet | Yodlee Launches New Credit Accelerator Solution to Support Faster and More Accurate Lending Decisions

Envestnet | Yodlee Credit Accelerator gives a comprehensive and accurate view of a consumer’s financial position, allowing for Financial Institutions and FinTechs to meet Responsible Lending guidelines.

Wellington New Zealand, Tuesday February 16, 2021: Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV), a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform for digital financial services, today announced the launch of its New Zealand-specific responsible lending product, Envestnet | Yodlee Credit Accelerator. The offering will enable financial service providers to access quick and accurate consumer data in order to make educated lending decisions.

Today’s credit evaluation process is manual, subject to fraud, and prone to use of outdated banking statements. This can lead to high operational costs and inaccurate reports. For New Zealand financial institutions and FinTech innovators, Envestnet | Yodlee Credit Accelerator can quickly and cost-efficiently provide a complete, accurate, and real-time financial picture of the borrower.

The technology leverages flexible, consumer-permissioned, and secure data acquisition that enables financial service providers to generate a comprehensive report which includes income and expense summaries. It also helps to identify key credit risk and lifestyle factors, such as whether applicants have children, regularly eat out, pay their bills on time or pay large amounts of interest on their credit card.

Supported by Envestnet | Yodlee’s core market-leading data aggregation and machine learning capabilities, Credit Accelerator categorises and enriches income, expenses, and transfers, creating deeper and more accurate credit insights. The intuitiveness of this technology will allow for multiple automated and curated feedback points, which will improve categorisation, and tailor it to any credit use case and internal or regulatory scheme. Moreover, there is the option for lenders to build Envestnet | Yodlee’s advanced API technology into their app or service.

For the consumer, the technology’s automated and easy financial data retrieval will eliminate the need to submit paper statements. It will also increase confidence in the accuracy of loan decisions, knowing lenders can see their full financial picture. Furthermore, the reports generated by Envestnet | Yodlee’s Credit Accelerator will increase the speed at which a loan can be received, as credit and lending decisions can be fast-tracked with this easily accessible, complete financial picture.

Until now, getting a complete understanding of an applicant’s spending and income history could take days, even weeks. Envestnet | Yodlee’s Credit Accelerator can pull and present data reports in less than ten minutes.

Tim Poskitt, Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand at Envestnet | Yodlee said "the responsible lending landscape in New Zealand is a state of transition. In light of the financial impact of COVID-19, the need to use technology and data to make better lending decisions has never been greater. Envestnet | Yodlee Credit Accelerator gives considerable power to both financial service providers and consumers alike, ensuring they can be safe in the knowledge that accurate and responsible lending decisions are being made."

Envestnet | Yodlee is a globally trusted data aggregator with thousands of customers around the world, including 15 of the 20 largest U.S. banks. It has operated in New Zealand for over a decade, working alongside companies such as Xero and Pocketsmith. It is a member Payment NZ’s API Council.

It is compliant with the highest level of local and international infosec standards and is the partner of choice for handling sensitive consumer financial data around the world.