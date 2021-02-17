BEIA appoints two new board members

Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 - 11:14

Business Events Industry Aotearoa (BEIA) has appointed two new board members - David Perks from WellingtonNZ, and independent board director, David Downs.

BEIA Board Chair, Tony Gardner says both will add valuable new skillsets, wide experience, and influence to help BEIA respond to the most pressing issues facing the business events industry.

David Perks is General Manager, Regional Development, Destination and Attraction at WellingtonNZ, the capital's economic development agency. He is also the Chair of Regional Tourism NZ, is a board member of Tourism Industry Aotearoa, and has held several other appointed governance roles in tourism sector organisations.

David Downs is an accomplished and experienced leader, and a chartered member of the Institute of Directors. Among his many roles, he leads the NZ Government’s Agritech taskforce. Previously he was a general manager at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) in the technology sector, and for 13 years he was regional director for Microsoft in South East Asia.

The other current board members are Prue Daly from New Zealand International Convention Centre, who is also the Deputy Chair, Georgina Grey from Accor New Zealand, Tracey Thomas from Conference Innovators, and Jake Downing from Weta Workshop.

The board also includes two co-opted non-voting members Lisa Gardiner from Tourism New Zealand, and Blair Catton, Air New Zealand, plus Chief Executive, Lisa Hopkins. Bjoern Spreitzer from Tourism New Zealand has been nominated to take over Lisa Gardiner’s seat when she takes parental leave in March.

The new board’s first meeting for 2021 will be held online on Wednesday 17 February.