NZ beer lovers can now 'secure the country's first BrewDog bar for their hometown'

Craft beer trailblazer, BrewDog, has announced plans to expand into New Zealand with the search underway for its first craft beer bar site. Following the launch of its first Australian brewery in Brisbane in late 2019, the brewer has ambitious plans to confirm a new flagship BrewDog bar in New Zealand by the end of 2021.

BrewDog was born with the aim to revolutionise the beer industry and redefine beer-drinking culture. The first carbon-negative beer business in the world, BrewDog is owned by thousands of craft beer lovers across the world who have all invested in the brewery’s pioneering ‘Equity for Punks’ crowdfunding program. These 180,000+ ‘Equity Punks’ are the brewery’s heart and soul.

The brewer is supercharging its antipodean expansion, with plans to open several new BrewDog bars across New Zealand, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth in the next two years. An exciting two-year blueprint for the Australia and New Zealand business will be released in the coming weeks.

As part of its expansion Down Under, BrewDog has extended its pioneering crowdfunding initiative, Equity for Punks, to New Zealand. The radically different type of share offering that sets a new precedent for planet-friendly business will now give Kiwi beer lovers the opportunity to shape the future of the Australian-owned company in New Zealand.

Every single dollar raised will be used to sustainably fuel BrewDog’s growth in Australia and New Zealand and fund investment in groundbreaking, high-impact green projects to help build a more sustainable future. The brewer has also confirmed that if more than 500 Equity Punks join from the same New Zealand city they will aim to open a BrewDog bar there within the next two years.

Ed Bott, BrewDog’s ANZ CEO, said the response to the current raise in Australia had been so positive that they decided to extend the deadline and include New Zealand. BrewDog has exceeded the initial $300,000AUD target and is currently sitting at over $500,000AUD with over 750 investors to date. The raise is currently scheduled to close on 31 March 2021.

"We are extremely grateful for the outstanding support we have received so far in Australia which has convinced us that the time is right to start the search in New Zealand," Bott said. "We can’t wait to bring our relentless obsession with incredible craft beer over to our Kiwi friends and embrace the local beer scene there as we have in Australia. We look forward to building a fast-paced sustainable business that will act as a force for good in New Zealand and contribute to BrewDog becoming one of the most sustainable businesses in the world."

BrewDog has a track record of delivering year-on-year growth that has fuelled its global expansion. Born in 2010, Equity for Punks turned the traditional business model on its head and gave thousands of people a front row seat to the craft beer revolution. The program has since amassed a highly engaged community of over 180,000 Equity Punk investors.

Being part of the BrewDog community has a raft of benefits including discounts in BrewDogbars, 5% off products on the online shop, and a free beer on your birthday every year. Investments can be made through the OnMarket platform at www.brewdog.com/efpoz until 31 March 2021. Full details can be found in the Offer Information Statement.

EQUITY FOR PUNKS TOMORROW

CORE SHAREHOLDER BENEFITS:

When buying shares in Equity for Punks in Australia and New Zealand, investors will get their own tree dedicated to them in the BrewDog forest in Scotland, where the brewer plans to plant one million trees by 2022. They will also get access to a whole raft of benefits from free beers on your birthday, to sustainably sourced T-shirts and accessories, through to exclusive events that celebrate craft beer and BrewDog’s communityBenefits include:

â AGM invite with +1 to the first ever Australian AGM - an annual beer, food and music festival

â A free beer on your birthday

â 5% discount in all BrewDog bars

â Invites to brew with BrewDog on Beatnik brew days

â Exclusive access to new beers

â A copy of BrewDog’s book, Craft Beer for the People

â Free brewery tours around the Brisbane facility

Equity for Punks will accelerate the implementation of green infrastructure and technology across BrewDog’s Australian and New Zealand operations including:

â BrewDog Tomorrow Bars: BrewDog wants to create a template for the future and open the world’s most sustainable bars. Zero waste, carbon neutral, and a depot for closed loop delivery solutions and plan to launch a series of these craft beer venues across New Zealand. â Future-proof products: Investing in sustainable ways to brew and package beers and new products. â Build a refrigerated distribution programme: Investing in electric, refrigerated distribution in New Zealand to get fresh BrewDog beer to people in the most sustainable, fresh way possible.

â Build a beer hotel in Brisbane: Following on from the success of The DogHouse in Columbus Ohio, BrewDog will build a new eco-hotel in Brisbane, Australia that also caters for dogs. New Zealand investors will be able to stay here when they travel to Australia with discounted room prices.

â Powering a sustainable brewing business: Installation of solar panels on the roof of the Brisbane brewery to make the most of the 130+ sunny days Brisbane sees every year and reduce the need for less-sustainable energy. â Investment in infrastructure and people: The ability to fast-track progress and reach New Zealand fast is totally reliant on the stability of the infrastructure, and the ability of BrewDog’s people.

About BrewDog

Since 2007 BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as we are. From the Headliner series, which includes bold, uncompromising pack leaders like the flagship Punk IPA, to the Amplified range (beer, but turned up to 11), BrewDog brews beer that blows people’s minds and has kick-started a revolution.

Co-Founder James Watt and Martin Dickie shook up the business world in 2010 with the launch of pioneering crowdfunding initiative Equity for Punks, an initiative that has seen the company raise £85m, with their first raise in Australia live from December 2020.

The funds and the community of Equity Punk shareholders (180,000) has enabled the Scottish craft brewery to scale up without selling out. With over 103 bars across the globe, export into 60 countries, and a brewery in Ohio that launched in 2017, BrewDog continues to take the craft beer revolution stratospheric, whilst continuing to push the boundaries, invest in people, put the beer first, and champion other small breweries in its venues.

