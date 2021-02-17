Helicopter to survey local power network - Counties Power

Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 - 14:23

Local lines company Counties Power will commence an aerial survey of their network this month. This will involve a helicopter scanning the top of power poles on the overhead electricity network.

The information gathered will highlight areas needing maintenance or replacement, including any potential safety issues, damaged or aging equipment or trees encroaching on lines. The aim is to rectify any issues before they cause problems including power outages.

The areas being surveyed are those that are difficult to assess from the ground and those that have higher outage levels, includes a large portion of the west coast of the region, including the entire Awhitu Peninsula, parts of Glenbrook, Pukeoware, Mauku and Aka Aka, Onewhero, Pukekawa, Te Kohanga, Port Waikato and Waikaretu.

Counties Power General Manager Operations Dale Carline says the proactive survey work includes taking a high-resolution image of the top of power poles so thorough assessments can be made of the equipment.

"We’re advising the public that there will be a low flying helicopter in the region operating fully within Civil Aviation Authority guidelines. This survey is an essential tool for us to identify and remedy any issues to the power supply to help keep your power flowing."

"Please be aware when it comes to your animals and livestock, and in particular horses, so you can take appropriate steps if they are likely to be spooked, such as moving them away from paddocks near network power lines or securing them. Private service lines are not being surveyed."

The work will begin on 22 February and will run for up to four weeks, weather dependent. For more information on when the survey may be in your area go to countiespower.com/news or call 0800 100 202. When the flight plans are lodged, we will update this information. Please note that locations and dates may change due to weather conditions. Click to view the map for exact locations in the survey area - https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1VSf_xb8j2EZyr7gEM74ETivLWw4