Uni Experience programme helps to decide future path for high school student

Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 - 14:26

A month ago Emma Udy had no idea what she wanted to study, or which university she should attend. But now, after attending Massey’s Uni Experience course in January, the Christchurch student is packing her bags and beginning her journey to become a dietitian at Massey University.

Emma finished school at Rangiora High School at the end of last year and was struggling to decide the best path for her tertiary education when she heard about Massey’s Uni Experience programme. The two week course provided Year 12 and 13’s with a taste of university life including morning workshops building on existing academic skills, and afternoons discovering the different courses on offer at Massey.

"I learnt so much about Massey University, but I also learnt a lot about myself and where I want to take my future. I started the Uni Experience course unsure of what path I’d like to take at university but during the course I meet with others and I was able to make a clear decision," she says.

Emma found it helpful having the opportunity to talk to lecturers from her interested fields. It was during one of these conversations Emma discovered she could study a double major with sports science and nutrition. This helped make up her mind about the best programme for her and she has now enrolled to study a Bachelor of Science majoring in Human Nutrition.

"I am a type 1 diabetic and often attend the hospital for appointments with nurses as-well as dieticians. Seeing the work the dieticians do has made me want to do the same and give back to others like me living with diabetes. I hope that I can take my knowledge and work alongside others to help them achieve the best lifestyles for them."

It is the first year the Uni Experience course has been held and PaCE Programme Coordinator Hilde Celie says it was extremely successful, with over 40 students attending on both the Auckland and ManawatÅ« campuses.

"Uni Experience is a great opportunity for these students to discover all that Massey has to offer. The course had both domestic and international students learning together and we are currently looking at how we continue to support these students in the future."

For Emma, not only did the course help her decide her future career path, but she found it has also set her up for the best possible start at Massey.

"I am really excited to start studying at Massey. There aren’t any nerves because I have spent two weeks getting to know the campus and areas surrounding. I also feel confident in doing the assessments as the lecturers I met at Uni Experience gave me a few extras tips and tricks to help me understand what assessments consist of and the best way to approach them."

Emma begins her Bachelor of Science this semester at the Auckland campus.