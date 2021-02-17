Brand new industrial ready to occupy in growing Hobsonville - Colliers

Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 - 15:17

One of the only brand new, standalone industrial buildings with vacant possession in Auckland’s growing northwest has been placed on the market for sale.

The high-profile property at 8 Workspace Drive, Hobsonville comprises a 1,705sq m warehouse and office building on a 2,848sq m freehold title.

It features a high stud, clear-span warehouse and a generous canopy allowing for all weather devanning.

The site benefits from a full concrete yard with 22 allocated car parks and ample room for container drop offs.

The property is being jointly marketed for sale by Colliers and Bayleys. Offers by way of deadline private treaty close at 4pm on Tuesday 2 March, unless it is sold earlier.

Matt Prentice, Industrial Director of Colliers North Shore, says the property is ideal for an owner-occupier.

"This is a superb opportunity to acquire a modern, low-maintenance property in one of Auckland’s fastest-growing areas.

"The property is situated in Hobsonville’s popular Workspace industrial subdivision, which is home to reputable occupiers including Makita, Bidfood, Sherratt Ingredients, Metalcraft and Autex.

"The newly completed building, which is available and ready for occupation immediately, will suit a wide range of business uses. It is particularly ideal as a flagship site for both national and international occupiers."

Craig Smith, Associate Director of Colliers West Auckland, says the property is centrally located on Workspace Drive, in the heart of Hobsonville’s industrial precinct.

"The location provides quick access to Albany and the Northern Motorway via the Upper Harbour Highway. It is also a short distance from State Highway 16, providing access to both the Waterview Tunnel and Auckland CBD.

"The wider Hobsonville area is undergoing enormous residential and industrial development. Hobsonville Point to the east will soon be home to more than 10,000 residents in 4,500 homes.

"This growth will support jobs and demand for industrial space well into the future."

Matt Mimmack of Bayleys North Shore Commercial says the property provides 1,299sq m of warehouse space, a 136sq m canopy, and a 405sq m office and showroom over two levels.

"The warehouse is accessed via dual motorised roller doors. It is of clear span construction with a high stud of 9.5m rising to 10.5m at the apex.

"The fully air-conditioned office and showroom is situated on the northwestern side of the site, allowing for plenty of sun and natural light. Amenities are provided over both levels."

Prentice says the motivated vendor is open to offers.

"With interest rates at historic lows, there’s no need to rent when you can own. If you’ve been searching for new premises, this opportunity shouldn’t be overlooked.

"Brand new industrial buildings very rarely become available with vacant possession in the West Auckland and North Shore markets, making this a highly attractive proposition."