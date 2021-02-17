Fast in, Fast out - Auckland Business Chamber

Wednesday, 17 February, 2021 - 17:32

Auckland is back in business with the shift at midnight tonight to Level Two and can re-open with greater confidence that Government is going to do right by them with the resurgence payment.

"Government has made a smart decision, fast in and fast out, to contain this latest outbreak, and recognise the costs wracked up that have to be covered by already fragile businesses," says Auckland Business Chamber CEO. Michael Barnett. "The business community will appreciate the resurgence payment to ease some of the pain from the three-day lockdown."

He said that there was a greater pragmatism being shown in the containment strategy with robust testing, track and trace and isolation and the start of the vaccination rollout.

"But business can also do more to protect staff, customers and livelihoods by being good gatekeepers to ensure people do right by each other, stay home if sick, get tested, and scan the QR codes and turn on Bluetooth or register your visits," Mr Barnett said.

"Government has not made scanning mandatory, rather relying on people to do it as second nature to keep us all safe, in the same way that we have to wear a mask if using public transport. Businesses can help with that."