Cin7 acquires DEAR Systems

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 08:21

Cin7, a pioneering inventory and order management software company, today announced it has acquired DEAR Systems and Orderhive, forging a leading SaaS provider of inventory and order management software for all types of product sellers.

"The combination of these three great products covers the full range of product seller needs, immediately creating a significantly larger and fast-growing company with a massive global market opportunity," said Cin7 CEO David Leach. "Together, we will empower product sellers to thrive and accelerate our growth by continuing to do what we each do best, working together to get every customer the best product for their needs, regardless of how they find and engage our combined business."

Cin7 helps reduce the cost, time and effort of selling products for thousands of small to mid-sized businesses. The acquisition of DEAR Systems and Orderhive extends Cin7’s ability to help product sellers with shipping, manufacturing, warehouse management and automations. DEAR Systems brings added manufacturing functionality and a simplified user interface, which are perfectly suited to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and manufacturers. Meanwhile, Orderhive takes ecommerce capabilities to the next level and is a perfect choice for high-volume, high-velocity native ecommerce sellers. Now, with a greater range of solutions to fit any budget, the combined Cin7 does even more to reduce the reliance on disconnected software solutions and manual processes.

"DEAR Systems’ success has been driven by rapid product development and strong relationships with our partner network," said Dr. Serguei Piltiaev, DEAR Systems founder and CEO. "Our team will continue to innovate as part of Cin7, offering a robust, intuitive solution for SMBs and manufacturers."

"Joining with Cin7 is the latest milestone in Orderhive’s rapid growth story," said Niraj Patel, Founder of Orderhive. "Cin7 is gaining one of the industry’s leading ecommerce solutions along with a very skilled development team. We view this combination as an opportunity to further accelerate Orderhive’s growth in new markets, together with Cin7 and DEAR."

With the acquisitions of DEAR Systems and Orderhive, Cin7 now serves over 6,000 product sellers globally.