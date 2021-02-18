Popular Waikato container house on the market for sale - Bayleys

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 09:38

A Waikato container house that’s captured the attention of international media and has more than 5,000 followers on its Facebook page has been placed on the market for sale.

Waikato-man David Wade began documenting his journey to design, construct and complete a dream home built around a dozen steel shipping containers, however, did not imagine amassing such global attention.

"The home’s unique design and elevated position above the Waikato countryside have drawn interest from as far away as France, America and the United Kingdom," Mr Wade says.

The property is offered for sale by auction at 12pm on 25 February 2021 (unless sold prior).

Comprising four bedrooms plus a home gymnasium, multiple living zones, and an office; the main house utilises 12-shipping containers for its skeleton which spans 320sqm (more or less) over two levels.

"The home features a separate laundry, multiple living spaces and 140sqm (more or less) of internally accessible garaging with parking for up to six vehicles," says Bayleys Hamilton salesperson Angela Finnigan, who is marketing the property for sale.

"The large garage lends itself to use for a home-based business," she adds.

Sitting on an elevated 6,221sqm (more or less) site with terraced landscaping and a sprawling green outlook to Lake Rotomanuka, the property features a separate cottage adjacent to the main home, as well as a luxurious infinity-style saltwater swimming pool.

"The 69sqm (more or less) two-bedroom cottage has two bathrooms and served as accommodation for the owner and his family while the main house was under construction," Ms Finnigan says.

"Since completion, the cottage has been a great asset in terms of rental income," she adds.

Beginning the groundwork in October 2016 with final completion in 2019, Mr Wade was inspired by a similar project in northern Maine dubbed ‘The Adriance House’ by American architect Adam Kalkin

"Drawing inspiration from the Maine container house, the owner has tastefully utilised steel shipping containers for support, with black steel and glass enveloping the home and a striking gallery stairway interlinking the second level," Ms Finnigan says.

"The Waikato container house has been meticulously finished with entirely bespoke details which showcase a seamless blend of industrial elegance, altogether providing an upscale family home," she adds.

"Well-proportioned living spaces pair with high ceilings to create an instant impression with natural light in abundance, serving to passively warm polished concrete flooring through double-glazed windows."

"The stylish kitchen with bountiful storage and a discreet scullery leads out to the dining area, framed by a glass and black steel retractable door effortlessly able to glide upward to link the home’s interior with its alfresco areas."

"Rolling hillside sits beyond the large deck, in-ground swimming pool and terraced landscaping to create a serene setting from which to relax and unwind," Ms Finnigan says.

"Family and friends have been the heart of our home," says owner David Wade.

"The big open spaces offer a year-round ambience from which to entertain, and we have spent many happy occasions here hosting summer barbeques, drinking cocktails by the pool and long lunching to the backdrop of the lake and surrounding countryside," he adds.

"The home’s little details have made all the difference," he adds.

"Features like the cosy wood burner, large rainwater tanks, infinity gas and retracting living room door have made living here a dream come true."

Positioned to take advantage of its north-facing rural outlook, the home is also an easy commute to schooling and amenities with Hamilton Airport, the Waikato Hospital and Ohaupo Village nearby.

Relocating to New Zealand from England more than a decade ago, Mr Wade says he decided to build his dream home in Waikato as it is ‘central yet sprawling’, offering employment opportunities and proximity to parks, leisure destinations and both the east and west coasts.

The auction for the property at 32 Ranby Road, Ohaupo (unless sold prior) will take place at 12pm on Thursday 25 February 2021 at Bayleys’ Hamilton offices, 96 Ulster Street, Hamilton.