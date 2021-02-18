Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 10:15

Filling the COVID-19 student employment gap: SJS welcomes new GovtTechTalent grads at DIA mihi whakatau

Last Tuesday, Student Job Search (SJS) and Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) officially welcomed 20 new grads into their GovtTechTalent (GTT) programme placements during a mihi whakatau at DIA headquarters in Wellington. Over two years, each graduate will be gaining valuable work experience across government agencies spanning the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Ministry for Business, Innovation, and Employment, Waka Kotahi, Statistics NZ, ACC, the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Education and Inland Revenue.

"It’s rewarding to see these talented students create real world connections with such a range of employers - especially considering the impact of COVID-19 on student employment prospects", says Service Excellence Manager, Mischa Douglas. "I’m extremely proud that we were able to source the highest percentage of diversity since the GTT programme’s inception - these grads are a diverse and talented group of people and I know they’ll excel in their new roles," Ms Douglas says.

Jason Woodroofe, a graduate who begins his GTT journey at Department of Internal Affairs, said he is excited to have the opportunity to kick start his career.

"I’m just excited to get into it. It’s a great opportunity to try out different options and find out what I enjoy."

Jade Aiono, who starts her GTT journey at the Ministry for Primary Industries, says it’s the exposure to new experiences she’s most looking forward to. "I’m looking forward to trying out different areas in Government and meeting new people," she says.

Student Job Search Chief Executive Suzanne Boyd says SJS’s deep connections to the student community, including MÄori and Pacific advocacy bodies, has provided a powerful bridge for graduates between study and employment.

"These types of opportunities are extremely popular with our students, so we’ll be continuing to look for more opportunities like this in future," says Ms Boyd.

"We encourage any employers considering hiring graduates to come and speak with us."