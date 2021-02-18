Tourism electronic card transaction spend down 16 per cent in the 2020 year - MBIE

Thursday, 18 February, 2021 - 11:00

Overall tourism electronic card transaction (TECT) spend fell 16 per cent for the year ending December 2020 compared with the previous year. Domestic TECT spend was only down 2 per cent in 2020, however other TECT spend (which includes international spend) fell 49 per cent.

Looking at the monthly level, TECT spend in December 2020 fell 14 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier. Domestic TECT spend was up 15 per cent in December 2020, however other TECT spend fell 78 per cent.

COVID-19 started to impact tourism in New Zealand around February 2020. As the most up-to-date figures are only available to December 2020, we expect the annual year-on-year percentage changes to keep falling until we have 12 months’ worth of data following the closure of borders around the world. This will be most pronounced over the summer months - usually the high season for international tourism in New Zealand - and is likely be seen most clearly in regions and products more reliant on the international market.

Auckland saw the largest fall in TECT spend in 2020

Auckland TECT spend was down 29 per cent in 2020 compared with the previous year. This was due to a 46 per cent fall in other tourism spend, but also an 18 per cent fall in domestic spend. One factor that may be contributing to Auckland having the largest fall in domestic spend is the rise in online meetings likely causing a fall in business travel.

Otago saw the next largest fall in TECT spend in 2020, down 23 per cent. This was followed by Wellington (down 19 per cent) and the West Coast (down 17 per cent). Northland was the only region that saw a rise in TECT spend in 2020, up one per cent, with Gisborne remaining at levels seen the previous year.

It was a similar story when looking at TECT spend for the month of December 2020. Otago and Auckland had the largest falls when compared with the same month the previous year, both down 27 per cent. Gisborne had the highest rise at eight per cent, followed by Northland, also up three per cent.

For the December 2020 month, all regions showed growth in domestic TECT spend. However, large falls in other spend offset those rises in many regions. As has been the trend, tourism regions with historically high proportions of international visitation were the worst hit.

The current release showed that total New Zealand tourism electronic card transactions spend was approximately $10.7b for the year ended December 2020. This is just under half of what was previously published as part of the Monthly Regional Tourism Estimates, due to electronic card transactions only making up part of all tourism spend.