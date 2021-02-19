NZIOB appoints Adam Baxter as Chair of Young Practitioner Advisor Committee

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 08:49

The New Zealand Institute of Building (NZIOB) has appointed Adam Baxter as Chair of its Young Professional Advisor (YPA) Committee.

NZIOB CEO Malcolm Fleming said, "Like many professional membership organisations, the NZIOB is constantly challenged with ensuring its membership and activities remain relevant and responsive to younger people who are now developing their careers within the construction industry.

"To address this, in 2019 the NZIOB created a sole Young Professional Advisor position, with the appointee providing strategic guidance, from the perspective of millennials, to the NZIOB National Board. An embarrassment of riches in the number of applications received for a single role, led to the creation of a YPA Committee, with members of that group also filling new YPA roles on the Institute’s Regional Committees. The introduction of the YPA Committee has proved to be very successful, with the Committee involved in several new NZIOB initiatives that the YPA has developed."

The new YPA Chair, Adam Baxter is currently working for Wyatt Construction in Christchurch as Project Lead on a $5M+ retirement village project. A qualified carpenter and Licensed Building Practitioner, Adam is also studying towards a Bachelor of Construction (Construction Management) at Ara Institute of Technology. Adam was a member of the NZIOB YPA and Southern Region Committees in 2020, so is well versed on what the NZIOB is trying to achieve within the construction industry.

Adam says: "The NZIOB’s unique pan-industry membership is compelling to high performers from across the supply-chain, providing them with an opportunity to come together to develop programmes and initiatives that benefit the broader construction industry.

"The NZIOB believes it has a role to play in supporting and enabling the young construction professionals of today, who have in front of them, more information and opportunity than any previous generation. They face a significant challenge in shouldering the responsibility that awaits them as the guardians of the built environment. Great leadership is vital; the development of well-grounded individuals and encouraging high performance in the construction industry will lead to the benefit of all. As the Chair of the Institute’s YPA Committee, I will strive to represent the optimism held by the leaders of tomorrow, to the leaders of today."